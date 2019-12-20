City of Moorhead Needs Active Military Honorees for Banner Program

MOORHEAD, Minn.–The City of Moorhead needs more honorees to continue the Military Banner Recognition Program.

The program was established to honor current military personnel who reside or who have immediate family members living in Clay county.

The banners are displayed on street lights on Main Avenue between Veterans Memorial Bridge and 11 Street South.

Each banner costs $100 and features the name, branch and photo of the serviceperson. The City says donations may be available if the cost is a barrier.

Click here to find out more information or submit an application.