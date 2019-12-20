Moorhead hockey defeats Greenway

The Spuds took down the Raiders 4-2

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Moorhead boys hockey kept it tight for a full sixty minutes in it’s game against Greenway, but at the final buzzer, it was the Spuds who finished on top 4-2.

Cade Moilanen scored his first goal of the season off a feeds from Carter Johnson and Cullen Gess on the power play halfway through the first period to give Moorhead its first lead of the game.

Greenway answered with a goal late in the first from Ben Troumbly.

With just seven seconds to go in the opening period, Caden Triggs sailed a one-timer into the back of the net. Moorhead was up 2-1 heading into the second.

Another goal from Luke Gramer and Gess caps things off for the Spuds with a 4-2 victory.

Moorhead is now 6-2-1 and will play at Edina on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.