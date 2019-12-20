No Charges for 2 Minnesota Wrestlers in Alleged Sex Assault

MINNEAPOLIS (AP)–A prosecutor says two University of Minnesota wrestlers who were arrested in an alleged sexual assault will not face criminal charges.

Gable Steveson and Dylan Martinez were arrested in June on suspicion of criminal sexual conduct after someone reported a rape.

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said Friday that there is inadequate evidence to fairly charge the men.

Both were suspended from team activity after the arrests. Steveson has since been allowed to practice but not compete. He’s one of the nation’s top heavyweights and an aspiring Olympian who placed third at this year’s NCAA championships. Martinez is on the team but didn’t compete last season.