Roosevelt Elementary Students Pick Out Gifts To Give Family Members

Students were able to pick out items like mugs, plush toys, hats and playing cards.

FARGO, N.D- It all started last year, when the school’s librarian was donating books to students.

Sandra Egan, the kitchen manager at Roosevelt Elementary decided to take it a step forward and organize an event where kids could pick out a gift for a family member.

“I think it would be something special for the kids. You know, to be able to learn how to give, think about others. Because it’s the season to think about others and it’s not just for kids, it’s for adults. Adults also deserve love and kindness,” says Sandra Egan, the Organizer at Roosevelt Elementary.

The items were donated by Fargo Public Schools staff, parents, local organizations and the Fargo Public Schools Central Kitchen.