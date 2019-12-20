Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Showtimes & Availability

FARGO, ND – People are slowly trickling in for the 7:00 and 7:30 AM Screenings of the new Star Wars film, The Rise of Skywalker.

The dedication of the Star Wars fandom is unlike any others, and while this film has received mixed reviews from both audiences and the press, it isn’t stopping some fans from seeing it 2 or 3 times this weekend.

If you’re worried about tickets being sold out, it looks like the theaters have taken this into account, as they have showtimes available nearly every 30 minutes for the entire weekend.

You can find ticket and showtime availability at these links below.

