West Fargo Girls Basketball Takes Down Sheyenne

West Fargo jumped out to an early lead en route to a 70-52 win over Sheyenne

FARGO, ND – When West Fargo and Sheyenne Girls Basketball last met, the Packers ended theMustangs’ season in the East Region Qualifier. Tonight the theme was different. Behind a strong defensive effort early on, West Fargo defeated their inter-city rivals 70-52 on Friday night.

It took the Mustangs nearly half of the 1st frame to get on the board but once they did, Packers had built a cushion heading into intermission and kept it that way in the 2nd half.