Prairie Roots Food Coop Hosts Mini Farmers Market

Families dropped by the store to sample local producers and chat with the jolly old man himself.

FARGO, N.D. — A local Co-op is getting people into the holiday spirit and encouraging customers to shop local.

Prairie Roots Food Co-op, located in Downtown Fargo, had its Mini Farmers Market and Santa photo shoot.

Families dropped by the store to sample local producers and chat with the jolly old man himself.

The shop also had a bike hooked up to a blender for folks to pedal on and make some smoothies.

Employees say it’s important for people to shop for their food from local places.

“We turn that dollar several times within our own community rather than sending it out of state or even out of country so when your buying produce at prairie roots or your local oats you’re supporting a local business,” Manager of Prairie Roots Food Co-op Eric Wenaas said.

The Co-op will be running its next Mini Farmers Market sometime in January.