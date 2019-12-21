Wreath Ceremony Is Held At The Veteran Cemetery

Remembering and honoring those who have fallen.

FARGO, N.D.- Weather conditions made it difficult, but not impossible for the 199th ANG Cadet Squadron, the West Fargo VFW Honor Guard and members of the community to hold a ceremony. They laid wreaths honoring and remembering those who have fallen.

“Today we’re doing what’s called Wreaths Across America, where our biggest mission is to honor those that have fallen, remember all the soldiers that are in the cemetery today,” says Troy Krabbenhoft, a Retired ND National Air Guard.

“Nobody wants us to forget their fallen. Moms and dads don’t want us to forget their sons or daughters, their brothers and sisters, and grandpas and grandmas,” he says.

They want the next generation to know why it’s important to remember those who fought for our freedom.

“We want to teach our youth about the value of the freedoms that we have. And by doing that today, we ceremoniously lay a wreath on every single grave site out there. There’s approximately 80 veterans out there. And, we ceremoniously place the flag, the cadet or VFW member would say the name of the soldier, and then they render a salute in respect for their service,” Krabbenhoft says.

“It’s about the teaching and remembering. Personally, once I join the military, I will be a fourth generation. All the way from WW2 up to today now. And I really feel tho as we really need to push on these values to teach others. I just think it’s a key point. I don’t see it a lot more in schools and I think it’s really something all cadets, all students should be doing now a days,” says Christian Smith, a Cadet Commander for the Civil Air Patrol.

He says even the smallest little gestures can make a big difference.

“People should at least try to come out. You don’t have to be here for the entire ceremony. I think, it’s key. You at least show some respect for us,” he says.

“Put more effort into honoring those like you see a veteran walk by, shake his hand. Say, hey thank you for your service, talk with them. They get a little lonely sometimes, and it’s great to do that for them,” he adds.