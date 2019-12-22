Grand Forks Fire Crews Rescue Dog From Storm Drain

Scott and Melissa Badger called authorities about their Springer Spaniel, Kenai

GRAND FORKS, ND –A happy ending for a Grand Forks family whose dog got trapped in a storm drain.

Scott and Melissa Badger called authorities about their Springer Spaniel, Kenai, around 10 Sunday morning.

The dog went through the discharge grate and was unable to get out.

Fire crews could hear the dog but couldn’t see him.

They removed a manhole cover and climbed inside and found the dog about 50 feet away in a connecting pipe.

After some gentle persuasion from the dog’s owners, it returned and was helped to the surface a little wet and dirty but unharmed.

The rescue took about 45 minutes.