Two Brothers Die In Grain Silo Incident North of Alexandria

MILLERVILLE, MN — Two brothers are dead after being overcome by fumes in a grain silo on a Millerville, Minnesota farm.

That is located about a half hour northwest of Alexandria.

The victims are identified as 47-year-old Curt Boesl and 49-year-old Steven Boesl.

Authorities say Curt’s 11-year-old son Alex also fell ill to the fumes late Saturday morning and was taken by air ambulance to a Twin Cities hospital.

His condition has not been released.

Ambulance personnel declared Steven Boesl dead at the scene.

Curt Boesl died this morning.