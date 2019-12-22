Two Brothers Die In Grain Silo Incident North of Alexandria
MILLERVILLE, MN — Two brothers are dead after being overcome by fumes in a grain silo on a Millerville, Minnesota farm.
That is located about a half hour northwest of Alexandria.
The victims are identified as 47-year-old Curt Boesl and 49-year-old Steven Boesl.
Authorities say Curt’s 11-year-old son Alex also fell ill to the fumes late Saturday morning and was taken by air ambulance to a Twin Cities hospital.
His condition has not been released.
Ambulance personnel declared Steven Boesl dead at the scene.
Curt Boesl died this morning.