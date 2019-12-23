Grand Forks firefighters rescue dog from storm drain

Courtesy: Grand Forks Fire Department

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KFGO) – Kenai is one lucky dog. The springer spaniel was rescued from a storm sewer Sunday morning by Grand Forks firefighters.

The owner called for help after the dog disappeared into a storm drain grate and couldn’t get out. Firefighters found a manhole cover and were able to climb down to the bottom where the discharge pipes were. They couldn’t see but could hear him as he had traveled 50 feet further into another pipe.

With some “gentle persuasion” from his owners and firefighters, the dog returned to where a firefighter was waiting. He was brought to the top, a little wet and dirty but unharmed and back with his owners.

Firefighters say it was a happy ending and a merry Christmas for the owners and the rescuers.