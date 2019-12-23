Halfway House Walk Away Back In Custody

Timothy Beaulieu failed to return to Centre Inc. on December 5

FARGO, N.D. — A U.S. Bureau of Prisons inmate who failed to return to a halfway house in Fargo on December 5th is back in custody.

Timothy Beaulieu Jr., 37, was arrested without incident by Red Lake Tribal Police this afternoon at approximately 4:37pm. Beaulieu was arrested by tribal police on a charge of public nuisance.

Beaulieu was also wanted by U.S. Marshals in North Dakota on a federal warrant charging him with felony escape.

The warrant was issued after Beaulieu failed to return to Centre Inc., 123 15th St. N., after signing out at 6:32 p.m. on Dec. 5, to go to Lighthouse Church in Fargo. He was reported missing later that evening.

Beaulieu was taken to the Red Lake Detention Center.

Minnesota U.S. Marshals will take custody of him when his tribal charge is completed. He will have an initial appearance in federal court to face extradition back to North Dakota on the escape charge.