Grand Forks politician Eliot Glassheim dies

GRAND FORKS, N.D. – Longtime Grand Forks City Council Member and State Representative Eliot Glassheim died at age 81 on Christmas.

He served on the council from 1982 to 2012. He was also a member of the North Dakota House for District 75 in 1975 and from 1993 to 2017. The Democrat ran against Sen. John Hoeven in the 2016 election, but lost.

“I was sad to hear about the passing of my colleague and friend Eliot Glassheim.” Grand Forks Mayor Michael Brown said. “Eliot embodied the best of public service: Passion, intellect, tireless work ethic, and most of all, steadfast commitment to the people. No person was without value and no cause was too small. Eliot was present, he was listening and he was battling. I’m going to miss my talks with Eliot.”