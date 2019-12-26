Man arrested after Deputy used Taser & pepper spray

CLAY COUNTY, Minn. – A man wanted in connection with thefts in Bemidji gets arrested in Clay County after being tazed.

Sheriff Mark Empting says 35-year old Marcus Kingbird fled when a deputy attempted to make a traffic stop in the Sabin area. There was a brief pursuit that ended when Kingbird’s vehicle got stuck in a driveway. He fought with the deputy who subdued him with pepper spray and a taser.

Deputies learned the suspect’s vehicle had been stolen from Bemidji. Police say it appears the owner’s home had also been burglarized.

Kingbird faces fleeing and obstructing a law officer charges.