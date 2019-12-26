People jump from I-94 bridge to avoid getting hit

GLYNDON TOWNSHIP, Minn. – Three people, including a Good Samaritan who had stopped to help a disabled vehicle, were forced to jump from a bridge on I-94 in Glyndon Township to avoid an oncoming vehicle.

The State Patrol says both crashes happened around 1:40 Wednesday morning on the Buffalo River Bridge.

Troopers say a man from Warren, Minnesota stopped ahead of a car carrying two teens from the Twin Cities after it spun out on the bridge. The vehicle had hit a barrier and ended up sideways in the westbound lane.

Everyone from both vehicles were outside on the bridge when a car hit both vehicles. The three people on the bridge had to jump over the side. They were hurt, but not seriously.

The two teens from the car that hit their vehicles were taken to Sanford.