Millerville, MN boy injured in silo accident dies in hospital

Courtesy: Boesl family

MILLERVILLE, Minn. – A Douglas County teen injured in a grain silo accident that killed his father and uncle last weekend did not survive. The family of 12-year-old Alex Boesl of Millerville reported his death Thursday night on CaringBridge.

His father Curt Boesl and uncle Steve Boesl died after being overcome Saturday by toxic fumes from high-moisture corn in the silo. Alex had been hospitalized in serious condition.

The CaringBridge post said, “Through our faith, we have no doubt that Alex will be united with his dad in Heaven, as Curt waits for him with arms wide open.”

The post also states that Alex will become an organ donor.