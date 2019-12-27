Play of the Week Nominees: December 27th

Moorhead and West Fargo are the finalists for this week's POTW

FARGO, ND – In last week’s Moorhead Boys Hockey game against Greenway, Senior Caden Triggs showed what good hand-eye coordination can do. Barely having a second to square up his body, the Forward rifled one to the back of the net.

Meanwhile, in last week’s Sheyenne, West Fargo girls basketball showdown, Jessica Walsvik gave the Packers a bucket after faking out a defender with her pivot foot. That opened up a clear path to the hoop, which the sophomore capitalized on.

Though both are worthy, only one can win. You decide. Vote under the KVRR Sports tab or on twitter through @KVRRSports.