Senator Hoeven Discusses Additional Assistance For Farmers

One of the provisions is to make sure sugar producers are covered, and it lays out an approach to cover them

FARGO, N.D.- Senator Hoeven met with AG leaders, producers and F-S-A officials to examine the disaster assistance, market facilitation payment and the trade agreement.

They were provided an additional 1.5 billion dollars in disaster assistance and added additional provisions that are vital for growers.

“We’ve got to work with FSA, Farm Service Agency, USDA Department of Agriculture and come up with how they’re going to make these adjustments. And so, one of the things that came out today is that we’re going to have the sugar growers come down this month, the month of January, meet with FSA, and make sure that they’re getting that program hold together, and the payment out to those growers,” says Senator Hoeven.

In addition to the provisions, Hoeven wanted to make sure the bill funds risk management tools and AG programs.