Moorhead Boys Hockey Wins In OT

The Spuds broke a 2-2 Sixteen Seconds into Overtime against Eden Prairie

FARGO, ND – Heading in to Saturday’s showdown, Eden Prairie hadn’t lost a game in nine tries. However, a game-winning goal roughly sixteen seconds into overtime by Moorhead’s Caden Triggs broke the Eagles’ mark of perfection and gave the Spuds their 9th win on the season.