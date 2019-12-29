Moorhead Public Schools Close Buildings Monday, Fargo Public Schools to Open at NOON.

FARGO, ND — Due to weather and road conditions, all Moorhead Area Public Schools buildings will be closed on Monday, December 30, 2019. This includes all schools, transportation center, and the district office.

Due to the weather and need to allow for roads and parking lots to be cleared, Fargo Public Schools will have all buildings closed until noon on Monday, December 30. This closure includes all schools, the Operations Center and the District Office. Staff members are not to report for work until noon on Monday, December 30.

All extra-curricular activities and practices are cancelled during this time. No building rentals will occur until after noon on Monday.

The weather and road conditions will continue to be monitored; any other closure decisions will be announced at a later time.

Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney has declared a snow emergency to enact a delayed opening for all non-essential City offices until 12:00 noon for Monday, Dec. 30.

Fargo City Hall and Fargo Public Libraries will open at 12 noon. Fargo Cass Public Health will also open at 12 noon; this includes all services, including WIC, immunizations and clinic services.

Residential trash/recycling services will begin at 10 a.m. on Monday morning. Scheduled Monday collections will occur as scheduled, road conditions permitting. The Fargo Sanitary Landfill and Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) Facility will both open at 10 a.m.

MATBUS fixed routes and MAT Paratransit services will begin at 10:15 a.m. The Ground Transportation Center (GTC) will open at 10 a.m.

Working together, Mayor Mahoney and West Fargo Commission President Bernie Dardis made this joint decision to protect residents and City staff members in the community.

Snow plowing services will continue and public safety agencies will be in full operation to protect and serve the residents of Fargo and West Fargo.

Grand Forks, ND City offices will be closed on Monday, December 30, 2019 due to the weather. Essential personnel will continue to operate as scheduled.

Garbage will not be collected on Monday, December 30, 2019. Monday’s “A” route will be picked up on Tuesday and Monday’s “B” route will be picked up on Thursday.

Recycling will also not be picked up on Monday. Monday’s route will be picked up on Tuesday

All Cass County Government offices will have a late start tomorrow; Monday, December 30th, 2019, due to inclement weather. Normal business day operations will resume at 12:00 PM (noon) unless further communication is made.

In Moorhead, MN in order to give the plows a head start in residential areas, sanitation services will begin at 8 am Monday. If you are on Monday’s route, please put totes out by 8 am.

Thanks for your patience and cooperation as our snow removal and sanitation crews work to assist us through this major snow event!

City of Moorhead Public Works