Agreement between Fargo & Municipal Airport Authority could come soon

FILE

FARGO, N.D. – The City of Fargo and the Municipal Airport Authority appear close to an agreement over who is in control.

During mediation sessions, a new memo of understanding has been produced.

Mayor Tim Mahoney says the entities cannot comment on what’s in the memo until it’s approved by both sides. He calls the talks “fruitful.”

The city commission has extended its 45-day window and could approve it at it’s January 13 meeting.

The dispute is about whether airport employees are city workers.