Moorhead Update On Snow Removal

MOORHEAD, MN — Moorhead City Officials released an update on snow removal.

City of Moorhead crews have completed at least one pass on roads/alleyways within the City. If your street has been missed, please contact the Public Works Department at 218.299.5422. The second pass to push snow closer to the curb began Monday evening and will continue on the daily maintenance routes.

Snow Removal will continue New Year’s Day and through the weekend with the following priorities:

o Salting operations. Salting will be conducted on primary and secondary snow routes to take advantage of the warmer temperatures and improve driving conditions.

o Daily maintenance routes. The second pass to push snow closer to the curb began last night with Tuesday’s route, and will continue. Wednesday’s maintenance route will be conducted tomorrow as posted. The No Parking Maintenance schedule can also be found at cityofmoorhead.com. The goal of the daily maintenance routes is to push the snow closer to the curb line; however, due to the amount of snow it will be a challenge to push it all the way back. There will be snow deposited in driveways so plan accordingly and help your neighbors if you can. There will be more snow than normal. City crews will not clear snow from driveways.

o Widening main roads. Two large snow blowers will begin 24-hour operations to cut back snow along main roads.

o Cul-de-sacs. Contractors will continue to clear and haul snow from cul-de-sacs for the next week to include New Year’s Day.

Please remove cars from the streets on posted street maintenance days. Vehicles parked on the streets cause further delay and hazards for equipment operators.

General information regarding snow and ice removal is available at cityofmoorhead.com. For specific questions about snow removal, please contact Moorhead Public Works Department at 218.299.5422.