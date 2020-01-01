F-M Community Talks New Year Resolutions

The first day of the year is often when people try to better themselves with new year's resolutions.

FARGO, N.D.- Some may want to quit smoking or drinking.

Others want to lose some weight, have a healthier diet or exercise more.

We luckily got to speak to a few people about goals they have for the new year.

“To get married – Best guy I ever had he deserves it, he’s a hard working man,” says Crystal Maneon.

“Be a better person and get more involved in my church, my grandchildren and go to all there activities. I really want to be a part of that,” says Edie Norris.

Research conducted by Strava, the social network for athletes, says January 12 is the day many people will quit their resolutions.