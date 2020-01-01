Man Arrested In Connection With Moorhead Stabbing

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KFGO) – Moorhead Police Officers were dispatched to a south Moorhead apartment New Years’ Eve on a report of a stabbing.

When officers arrived at the apartment at 1901 20th Street South they found a man with a stab wound to the arm.

Police were able to immediately locate and arrest 44-year-old Ortis Alderman.

He is being held at the Clay County Jail on 2nd Degree Assault charges.

The 30-year- old victim’s injuries are not life-threatening.