Montana Man Dies In New Year’s Eve Crash In Wilkin County

WILKIN CO., Minn. — A Whitehall, Montana man died after colliding head-on with a car on Highway 9 in Wilkin County.

He has been identified as 69-year-old David Mccoy.

The crash happened around 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.

The state patrol says Mccoy was heading south in his pickup when he veered into an oncoming car.

Five people in that vehicle from Thief River Falls were all taken to St. Francis Medical Center in Breckenridge with non-life threatening injuries.

Mccoy was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene.