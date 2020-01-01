People Game Out At Nerd Year’s Day

Along with games of D and D there are also new comic books to enjoy.

FARGO, N.D. — Dungeons & Dragons, comic books and plenty of things to nerd out about.

It’s all a part of Nerd Year’s Day at Paradox Comics and Cards.

The store owner says the day is meant to give people an opportunity to be themselves and to meet other people with the same interests.

Along with games of D and D there are also new comic books to enjoy.

The owner says events like these are just one of the many things the store offers to help cultivate a community of fun.

“You know we are going to find you something to connect to that you may not have in your life, we are going to believe in you, we are going to be your friends and we are going to do what we can to make you feel happy,” Owner Of Paradox Comics-N-Cards Jim Early said.

On January 26th Paradox will be have its D and D for Dogs event.

People can pay to play and part of the funds will go to 4 Luv of Dog Rescue