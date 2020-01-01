Sanford Health Medical Center Welcomes Its First Baby Born In 2020

Katalaya Selena Foley was born at 12:51 weighing 6 pounds and 10 ounces.

FARGO, N.D.- The couple met when they were just 12-years-old.

They were overjoyed when they found out that they were expecting their first baby.

“She came up to me and I was grabbing something out of the fridge. She came up and just started smiling and I was like, no way. And we went to the hospital and she sent me a text on my phone that said due January 4th. And I was like no way, this is really happening,” says Devan Foley, the first-time dad.

Having been surrounded by boys his whole life, Devan was excited about the idea of having a girl.

“I tricked him. I told him it was a boy. He was doing cell tower work, and then I brought him to a baby shop, and I said look at all these girl clothes and he was like we’re not having a girl. And I said yes we are and I showed him the gender saying it’s a girl. So, he was freaking out, telling everybody it’s a girl,” says Cathy Krejci, the first-time mom.

Her name was picked out before she was born.

“3 years ago you brought it up. And then she said Katalaya, I wanna go with that. And I said what does it mean and she said flower and I said alright. Let’s go with it,” he says.

The family was overwhelmed with joy the first time they saw her.

“I was just crying. I was just saying how beautiful she was to her. We heard her cry and it was just the cutest thing. She started crying,” Foley says.

The new parents are already making memories for the baby to watch when she grows up.

“We made a documentary on our phone of the last 4 months. Things that we did and how it went wrong and this is how you fix it and stuff. And we’re still making documentaries. Cause I think it would’ve been awesome if I saw my parents do videos when they were that age about us growing up and how were they doing at the time. She’s going to watch this someday, and I made a few that are embarrassing in case her boyfriend watches one of them,” he adds.

Mom and baby will be leaving the hospital in the next couple of days.