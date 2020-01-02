Anonymous Donor Pays Off Fargo Public Schools Lunch Debt

FARGO, N.D. — The lunch debt for all Fargo Public School students for the first semester has disappeared thanks to an anonymous donor.

It added up to over $28,000.

Superintendent Rupak Gandhi says no student is denied a hot lunch, but the district must still keep track.

The district used to provide a peanut butter sandwich instead of a hot meal if a student couldn’t pay.

But a couple of years ago they decided to do away with that practice after considering it lunch shaming.

For the balance of the school year, Gandhi says several organizations have agreed to cover any outstanding lunch debt.