First Babies Born In FM Metro In 2020 Are Cousins

Aubree Was Born At Essentia While Katalaya Was Born At Sanford

Aubree Joy & Kaytlynn Hoekstra

FARGO, N.D. — There is a great twist in the story of the first babies born in the FM metro in 2020.

Aubree Joy was the first newborn in 2020 at Essentia Health just before 8 a.m. Thursday.

Her parents are Kaytlynn Hoekstra and Shawn Peterson.

Kaytlynn’s brother Devan Foley and his girlfriend Cathy Krejci had the first baby born in 2020 at Sanford Medical Center!

Aubree’s cousin named Katalaya Selena Foley was born just after midnight on New Year’s Day.

Yes, Essentia and Sanford’s first babies of 2020 are related!

Congratulations to the growing family.