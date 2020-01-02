Helping Hands Help DGF High School After Snowstorm

FARGO, N.D. – It’s all hands on deck at the DGF High School.

Snow must be removed from critical areas on the roof in order for school to continue.

It’s a long, grueling, backbreaking process for these volunteers.

“It’s incredible, it’s definitely a good workout for everybody. It’s not really what you want to do, but it’s got to get done, so we’ll get it done” said Maintenance Director James Nettleton.

The school district was hoping to have school in session for the two days after new years.

“Safety and security is the top priority, so whenever we have these issues, we don’t have school” said Superintendent Bryan Thygeson.

The volunteers come from all walks of life, and their here to support the community in any way they can.

“I came over because last year they had the same problem. They were clearing it off for 3 days and it was just like 3 guys. So I figured ‘Why not help them?’ Glyndon is a small town, we all know each other” said Deklan McCoy, a former student at the high school.

“We’re all dripping, but we’re getting our workout in thats for sure, so any resolutions that you got, we’re meeting them right now” said Joe O’Keefe.

The DGF School Referendum that passed in November will help alleviate the problem by adding a new gymnasium that will help change some of the load bearing issues the 67-year-old building is facing.

“I think it’s great. We wanted to show that this is a focal point of the community. We know these things are going to be addressed with the referendum, but that’s long term. In the short term, we need man power. When you get a major snowstorm like this, it just takes time and personnel to remove it” said Superintendent Thygeson.

This process may not be fun, but it’s making this already tight-knit community of Glyndon, just that much tighter.

DGF School District officials still need help with snow removal tomorrow at 9 AM. Volunteers will be compensated at $12 an hour.

You can sign up to volunteer here.