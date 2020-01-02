Ice Jam on Missouri River Threatening Shoreline Property near Mandan

Water has risen approximately 18 inches since Tuesday.

MANDAN, N.D.–An ice jam along the Missouri River just north of the Grant Marsh Bridge near Mandan is threatening property along the shoreline.

The Morton County Commission is encouraging residents to move items in low-lying areas to higher ground.

Water in the area of Square Butte Creek along Willow Road and Rosy Lane has risen approximately 18 inches since Tuesday.

Morton County Emergency Management is working with the US Army Corps of Engineers to limit releases at Garrison Dam until the ice jam has been resolved.

Anyone who notices rising water is asked to call 701-667-3307 or submit information here.