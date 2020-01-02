Moorhead Holding Public Forum to Discuss Wild Turkeys

MOORHEAD, Minn.–Moorhead city officials are holding a public forum to gather input for a comprehensive turkey management plan on January 8 at 7 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers.

The City says the purpose of the forum is to collect information and hear from stakeholders as to what should be done with the flock of wild turkeys that often reside within the city.

Representatives from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will be available for questions.

Anyone with interest or questions is encouraged to attend and join the discussion.