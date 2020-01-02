Tools Are Stolen From Cass County Electric Truck During Blizzard

A bucket truck was left near Colfax, North Dakota while crews worked to restore power

COLFAX, N.D. — Cass County Electric Cooperative is on the lookout for some stolen tools.

A bucket truck was left near Colfax, North Dakota during the blizzard while crews worked to restore power.

When they went back to get the truck after the storm had cleared, a number of items were missing including an Anderson crimping tool.

It is a specialty tool used in the utility industry.

Also taken were Dewalt tools, hoists, slings, ropes, batteries, grips and other items.

Cass County Electric wants to hear from anyone who knows where the equipment is or who took it.