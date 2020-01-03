Baesler Seeks Appointment for ND Board of Higher Education Seat

The deadline to apply is March 3.

BISMARCK, N.D.–State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler is encouraging North Dakotans to apply for an opening on the Board of Higher Education.

The Board oversees North Dakota’s university system which includes six four-year universities and five two-year colleges.

The open seat belongs to Dan Traynor who is resigning due to his recently confirmed federal judgeship.

Members of the Board of Higher Education are normally chosen for four-year terms. Whoever succeeds Traynor will serve the remainder of his two and a half year term in addition to being eligible for reappointment to a full four-year term.

Baesler says, “It’s important that this board be a visionary board to make sure that they are really looking out to the future of the needs of our students, not just for the next four years, but for the next 24 years.”

Anyone interested in applying will have to fill out a one-page form and provide a resume. Up to six letters of recommendation can be supplied and the deadline is March 3.