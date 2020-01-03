Heavy Snow Causes Roof Collapse In Jamestown

Everything inside Electronic Doctors is considered a total loss.

JAMESTOWN, ND (NEWSDAKOTA) – A roof collapsed on a business building in Jamestown Thursday night.

The roof of the building at 210 Business Loop W fell in after heavy snowfall causes stress that proved to be too much for the structure.

The building also includes the Jamestown Salvation Army Thrift Store, which appeared unaffected by the roof collapse.

The roof cave in comes nearly a year after the canopy of the same building was brought down due to heavy snow and wind.

Snowfall in Jamestown was estimated to be around 16 inches or more last weekend.