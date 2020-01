HS Basketball Roundup: Davies, Shanley Win

Davies beat Wahpeton; Shanley beat Fargo South

FARGO, N.D — Friday night hoops action in the EDC.

Davies Boys Basketball looked to remain perfect on the season against Wahpeton.

Shanley Boys Basketball playing without their head coach and top assistant who both stepped down before the game against Fargo South.

The Eagles beat the Huskies 77-38 while the Deacons went on the road and beat the Bruins 74-51.