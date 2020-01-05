Man Arrested In Grand Forks County After Police Chase

Jarred Martell was stopped by a North Dakota Highway Patrol trooper for speeding and a registration violation

GRAND FORKS CO., N.D. — A man who was stopped for speeding near Grand Forks on Saturday tries to outrun officers.

Jarred Martell was stopped by a North Dakota Highway Patrol trooper for speeding and a registration violation on Highway 15 in Nelson County.

He then fled into Grand Forks County and the chase ended when he tried to avoid spike strips put down by police in Emerado.

Martell was forced off the road, ran on foot and was caught.

He was first taken to Altru in Grand Forks and then to jail.