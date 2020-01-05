Moorhead Whale Of The Wash Has Wall Collapse Inside Wash

Peterson who has been working in the car wash industry for countless years saw something unexpected happen.

MOORHEAD, Minn. — It was a normal Sunday at the 32nd Avenue South Moorhead Whale Of A Wash for Toby Peterson.

“I was in the equipment room on the other side of the next wall over sorting out quarters and tokens to put back into the machine.”

Peterson who has been working in the car wash industry for countless years saw something unexpected happen.

“I had a gentleman in here that was exiting the car wash and got a piece of equipment trapped between his pickup and his trailer and as he was trying to go out the trailer pushed up into the equipment it pushed the wall over knocked one of the washes over into the next bay.”

He saw it all on his security camera and in real-time. He says all the destruction is leaving him with part of his wash out of service for an unknown amount of time.

“The two bays will need to be closed because both controls were on one wall so i can’t operate either one of the two right now takes out almost half the business I can do.”

Peterson says there are some safety guidelines you can do the next time you enter into a self car wash.

“When your pulling a trailer you should always be obviously be checking your clearance when your going in and out of places cause things like do happen and it doesn’t take much if you catch something in the trailer it will do some damage.”

He says at the end of the day it’s important that no one was injured in the incident.

“Thankfully the bay was empty so nobody was in there so nobody got hurt so at this point a surprising humorous story rather than a tragic one so I guess that’s the bright side of things.”