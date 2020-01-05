State of the Schools Address Planned For Tuesday Night In Fargo

FARGO, N.D. — Fargo Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Rupak Gandhi will preside over the State of the Schools Address on Tuesday night.

He will give an update on the current state of the school district.

People will also have the chance to join small focus groups and give input for public education moving forward.

Just this week, an anonymous donor paid off over $28,000 in school lunch debt in the district.

If you want to attend the address and public focus group it starts at 6 p.m. Tuesday at South High School.