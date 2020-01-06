Fargo Police Remind Community of Free Property Registration Program

FARGO, N.D.–The City of Fargo Information Services Department and Fargo Police Department want to remind residents about My Property, an online program designed to help identify and recover stolen or lost property.

The program, created in 2012, allows users to enter information about valuable items and retrieve the information later if the items become lost or stolen.

The database helps police identify the owner of recovered property and prosecute criminals in possession of stolen items.

The Fargo Police Department encourages residents to take pictures and log any information about valuable items.