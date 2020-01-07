Curbside recycling coming to Casselton

CASSELTON, N.D. – Cassleton has approved curbside recycling pickup.

The city has begun to work with contractors and believes that the curbside pickup service will begin this summer.

Cassleton is one of the last larger communities to adopt curbside pickup in Cass County.

Officials believe that this is a major step forward for the city becoming more environmentally friendly.

“We’ve had drop off recycling in the city for quite a while and it’s been working real well. This has just taken us to the next level, let’s put it that way, of getting more recyclable and better for the environment and everything else along with it,” Casselton Public Works Director Kevin Mayer said.

Recycling in the city will be picked up once a month once it starts