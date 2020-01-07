Fargo Police Seek Help Identifying Hit and Run Suspect

The incident occurred outside of No Bull at approximately 11:45 p.m.

FARGO, N.D.-Fargo police are seeking the public’s help in identifying the driver of a vehicle who struck a pedestrian on New Year’s Eve.

The victim was walking between two parked cars when the vehicle struck them. They received non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect vehicle is described as a light-colored truck. Anyone with information is asked to call the tip line at 701-241-5777 or text a tip to 701-730-8888.