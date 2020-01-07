Waseca Police Officer and Suspect Are Shot

WASECA, MINN. – A police officer and a suspect have been shot and wounded in southern Minnesota.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says the officer was taken by air to a Twin Cities hospital following the shooting Monday night in Waseca. The suspect was transported by ambulance to the same hospital. There’s no immediate word on their conditions.

The BCA says the shooting happened after police responded to a report of a disturbance in a residential neighborhood. No other details were immediately released.

Waseca is located 70 miles south of the Twin Cities.