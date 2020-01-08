Fargo Police Release Video Seeking Information in Kartes Homicide Investigation

FARGO, N.D.–The Fargo Police Department released a video on Wednesday asking for information about an individual they believe has direct knowledge of the moments leading up to Brenda Kartes’ death.

They say an individual entered a local establishment and spoke with employees during the summer months of 2019. This individual indicated they had knowledge of the incident and specific details of the manner in which Brenda passed away.

The employees did not know the individual and no video footage was taken that could help identify this person.

Brenda’s family said, “If you know anything, please come forward. Our family needs it. Brenda deserves it.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Lovejoy at 701-476-4176 or email him at mlovejoy@fargond.gov.