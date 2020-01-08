Kulm, North Dakota Man Dies In One-Vehicle Crash Near Fredonia

North Dakota Highway Patrol has identified the victim as 20-year-old Garrett Nelson

FREDONIA, N.D. — A young Kulm, North Dakota man is dead after a one-vehicle crash just west of Fredonia.

North Dakota Highway Patrol has identified the victim as 20-year-old Garrett Nelson.

They say Nelson was driving on Highway 13 around 11:30 last night when he began to leave the road and overcorrected.

Nelson’s vehicle rolled and he was thrown.

He was taken to Wishek Hospital where he later died.