TRIAD and Senior Connections Holds Educational Talks About Weather Safety

One of the reasons for the talk is because senior citizens are at a higher risk of health problems and injuries related to the cold.

MOORHEAD, Minn. — TRIAD and Senior Connections are teaming up to educate people about how to stay safe during our dangerous winter weather.

The group spoke to a packed room at the Hjemkomst Center in Moorhead.

Organizers say the talk is a great way to remind people about the dangers of extreme weather.

It’s a great reminder, ya know they have been around for quite some time where they have seen the weather changes and stuff like that. It’s a great reminder to resources that are out there and provide any help that they can, Cass County Sheriff’s Department Dean Haaland said.

Haaland says you should always keep an emergency kit in your vehicle and make sure your phone is fully charged in case you need to call for help.