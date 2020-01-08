USMCA one step closer to being passed

WASHINGTON – The Senate Finance Committee approves USMCA.

Minnesota Sen. Tina Smith says she will vote in favor of the trade deal with Canada and Mexico. The bill includes provisions she fought for like strengthening protections for workers and improving access to affordable medicines.

Smith says it’s important to open new markets for agriculture and end unfair Canadian milk pricing rules that hurts our farmers.

“It is a significant improvement over the old NAFTA and also a significant improvement over what the administration put together about a year ago. So, I’m excited to see it move forward. The sooner the better as far as I’m concerned,” Smith explained.

No vote is scheduled for the full Senate on USMCA.

Smith is also optimistic about China agreeing to sign a phase one trade deal next week.