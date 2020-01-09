Minnesota Supreme Court Allows Only President Trump On GOP Primary Ballot

The decision clears the way for early voting in Minnesota's March 3 primary

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota Supreme Court has rejected a Republican candidate’s attempt to join President Donald Trump on the state’s primary election ballot.

The Republican Party of Minnesota is listing only Trump on its ballot.

That drew a lawsuit from Lake Elmo voter James Martin and Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente, a businessman and frequent candidate who’s challenging Trump for the GOP nomination.

But Chief Justice Loire Gildea wrote in an order that that the petitioners claims lack legal merit.

