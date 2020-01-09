Mobile Home Catches Fire, Shoots Flames

FARGO, N.D. – A mobile home at the Riviera Heights Mobile Home Park caught fire early Thursday morning.

That fire began at 7:15 AM and took 15 minutes to extinguish, and 15 firefighters to fight the blaze.

Flames were shooting out of the windows and the back doors according to neighbors and firefighters.

The cold weather and snow did hinder firefighters initially.

“The colder it gets, the tougher it gets. They were hindered a little bit by deep snow all the way around the trailer, so they had to trudge through and pull hoses through the snow” said Battalion Chief Lee Soeth of the Fargo Fire Department.

Firefighters say that there were no injuries, and while a man was initially present at the fire, he left when firefighters tried to talk to him.

The mobile home park is owned by Havenpark Capital. They recently acquired the park.