The Key to NDSU’s Football Success

KVRR's Nick Couzin takes a closer look into what has made Bson Football sucessful

FRISCO, TX- North Dakota State football has preached the same message season after season..Taking things one game and one week at a time. That message is especially evident to how NDSU has established a winning culture..

Winning seven national titles and 9 Missouri Valley Conference championships is not easy. That success may be outlined by one common mindset but continued success is seen in many different ways especially by different players..

“I think success is just putting it all out on the field,” senior cornerback Marquise Bridges said. “And no matter what the outcome of the game is just knowing that we did everything we could and having fun with and enjoying this last ride.”

“How we prepare every week. We don’t take things lightly, sophomore receiver Phoenix Sproles said. “We don’t think about the championship throughout the week. We don’t think about the next game. We just think about the game that’s in store that week and we take one game one week at a time and keep progressing from there.”

“It all comes down to execution,” sophomore linebacker Jackson Hankey said. “We’ve been putting in a game plan for a couple weeks now and we have x number of practices that we’ve had, now it just comes to showing up on Saturday and playing the game.”

“Just staying locked in. The coaching staff has down a great job of keeping us on point with everything, redshirt freshmen quarterback Trey Lance said. “Just meetings and everything staying organized, having a really direct schedule for all the stuff we’ll be doing but you know just super thankful for the opportunity.”

Receiver Phoenix Sproles and cornerback Jackson Hayes have been cleared to play for Saturday’s game after getting injured in the the Playoffs.